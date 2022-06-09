Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 214,144 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Knowles worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 27.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock worth $4,373,450. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

