Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of EQT worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of EQT opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

