Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Integer worth $23,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

