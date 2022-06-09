Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.03 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of EPR Properties worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 259.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500,823 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

