Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.12 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Onto Innovation worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

