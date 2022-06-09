Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.33 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,081 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

