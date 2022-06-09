Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,526 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Tronox worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 157.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of TROX opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

