Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.56 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 183,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

