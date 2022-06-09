Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.62 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

