Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,016 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 158,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.