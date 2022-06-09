Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.23 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of ManpowerGroup worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

