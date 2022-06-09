Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.38 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aramark worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 62.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Aramark stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

