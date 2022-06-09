Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Chemours worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chemours by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chemours by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

