Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Travel + Leisure worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

