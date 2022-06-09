Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.28 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Hillenbrand worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $20,743,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HI opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

