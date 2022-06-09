Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Community Health Systems worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

