Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.99% of OFG Bancorp worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

