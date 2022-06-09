Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Momentive Global worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Momentive Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.