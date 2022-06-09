Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Globus Medical worth $23,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $12,918,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 143,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

NYSE GMED opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

