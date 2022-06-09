Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,965 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Marcus & Millichap worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,766 shares of company stock worth $1,692,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

