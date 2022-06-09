Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,419 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Air Transport Services Group worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and sold 11,365 shares valued at $359,808. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ATSG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

