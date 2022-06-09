Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,783,000 after buying an additional 218,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

