Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 156,309 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Southwest Gas worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Southwest Gas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

