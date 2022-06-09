Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 178,853 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Middleby worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

