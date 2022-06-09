Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,809 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Brady worth $22,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.