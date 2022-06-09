Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,651 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of STAAR Surgical worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $73.14 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

