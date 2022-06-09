Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 25,615 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SentinelOne worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of S. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $84,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,998 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $19,044,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,574,153 shares of company stock valued at $54,902,627. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

S opened at $25.69 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -17.96.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.