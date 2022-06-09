Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,650 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Simply Good Foods worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Simply Good Foods Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

