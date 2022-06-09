Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,934 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,934 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of NeoGenomics worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.