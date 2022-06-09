Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,932 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,824,930.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,723. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

