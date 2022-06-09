Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 71,311 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of LendingClub worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 665.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock worth $471,174 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

