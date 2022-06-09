Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 75,236 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of H&R Block worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.