Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 767,957 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 767,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $9,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

EPD opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

