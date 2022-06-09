Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 93,421 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of MDU Resources Group worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 458.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

