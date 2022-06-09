Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Group 1 Automotive worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of GPI opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

