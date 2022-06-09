Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of FTI Consulting worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.94. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

