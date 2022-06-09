Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Critical Review

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and RE/MAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.53 $6.46 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.42 -$15.62 million ($0.83) -29.25

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RE/MAX.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX -4.42% 68.84% 7.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RE/MAX has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Offerpad Solutions and RE/MAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 RE/MAX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 10.29, indicating a potential upside of 129.59%. RE/MAX has a consensus target price of $35.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.73%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than RE/MAX.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

