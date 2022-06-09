Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.22% of Ovintiv worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 137.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE:OVV opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.