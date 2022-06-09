Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $812.21

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 812.21 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.02). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.44), with a volume of 104,619 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of £493.81 million and a PE ratio of 23.15.

In related news, insider Catherine Moukheibir acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,652.34). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($24,922.56).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

