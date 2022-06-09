P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.35) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.38). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.35), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 826 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 826. The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)
