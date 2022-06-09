Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$39.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.16. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,096. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,102,111.12. Insiders sold 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,730 in the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

