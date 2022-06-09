PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.67

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.67 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.05). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,096,948 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £11.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.

