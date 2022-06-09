PCF Group (LON:PCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.67

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.67 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.05). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,096,948 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £11.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.
About PCF Group (LON:PCF)
Featured Articles
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.