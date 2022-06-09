Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $684.48

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 684.48 ($8.58) and traded as high as GBX 756.40 ($9.48). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 750.20 ($9.40), with a volume of 1,332,591 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.30) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 770 ($9.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 797.83 ($10.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 763.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 684.48. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,951.50).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

