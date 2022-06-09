Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 2.9%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 13,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

