Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,278.62

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,278.62 ($28.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($24.44). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,972 ($24.71), with a volume of 149,718 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,016.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)
Featured Stories
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.