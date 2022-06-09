Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Financial Survey

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enel and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 0 1 7 0 2.88 Portland General Electric 1 2 2 0 2.20

Enel currently has a consensus price target of $8.54, indicating a potential upside of 38.64%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Enel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enel is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $104.12 billion 0.60 $3.77 billion $0.28 22.00 Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.85 $244.00 million $2.32 21.39

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enel pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 8.62% 7.74% 2.20%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enel on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in various activities, such as energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

