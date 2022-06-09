Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.41. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 331,238 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
