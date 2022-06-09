Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.41. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 331,238 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Melville Engle purchased 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

