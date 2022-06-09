Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 152,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,120 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. StockNews.com cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 2,044,468 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $35,435,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,183,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1,287.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.