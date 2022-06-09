Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 152,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,120 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $24.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. StockNews.com cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 2,044,468 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $35,435,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,183,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1,287.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

