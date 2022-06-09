Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $145.22

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.22 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 144.10 ($1.81). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 1,790,787 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.20 ($2.15).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

