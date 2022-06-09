Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.85 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Primerica in a report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a twelve month low of $113.99 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

